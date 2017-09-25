Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Laboratory Receives Accreditation from College of American Pathologists

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – September 25, 2017 – The laboratory at Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center is pleased to announce that it has again received accreditation from the American College of Pathologists (CAP), marking 42 years of accreditation for this vital hospital service.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

“We are thrilled to again be recognized by the College of American Pathologists for our laboratory services,” says Edwin Leschhorn, M.D., chairman of the Department of Pathology at Riverview Medical Center. “The entire laboratory team is committed to maintaining the highest standards, using state-of-the-art technology and cutting edge methodologies to quickly generate reliable findings that lead to accurate diagnoses. Recognition by this prestigious organization is proof positive that we have the right protocols in place to ensure safe and accurate results for our patients.”

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, which began in the early 1960s, as being equal to, or more stringent than, the government’s own inspection program. Laboratories undergo the CAP survey every two years to maintain accreditation.

“The mission of Riverview Medical Center is to provide the absolute best care to patients in every area of our hospital and the laboratory plays an incredibly important role in that process,” says Timothy Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center. “I am so proud of their hard work and dedication and for maintaining designation for an unbelievable 42 years.”

“Riverview Medical Center demonstrates leadership, innovation, and a passionate commitment to standards of excellence while providing the highest quality services, ultimately for patients,” said Bharati Jhaveri, M.D., FCAP, chair of the CAP’s Council on Accreditation. “The CAP congratulates Riverview Medical Center on its recent CAP Accreditation.”

To learn more about the laboratory services at Riverview Medical Center, please call 732-530-2350.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 492-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

###