UAB Professor and Political Consultant Available to Discuss Alabama GOP Senate Primary Runoff.

Newswise — Larry Powell, Ph.D., is a professor of communication studies, a political consultant and the author of several books about political communication. Powell is an expert on expert on political communication, political ads and polling.

Powell expects a moderate to low voter turnout in Alabama's GOP Senate Primary runoff on Tuesday. Powell says the Alabama GOP Senate race is the most unusual election in more than 20 years in the state. Powell adds this has become a very personal election with two polarizing candidates with fairly high profiles, leaving very few voters that will go to the polls undecided on Tuesday.

Link to bio - https://www.uab.edu/cas/communication/faculty-directory/larry-powell

