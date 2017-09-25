UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business Full-Time MBA Program Ranks 41st in the Nation in Latest Forbes Report

Newswise — Today Forbes released its America’s Best Business Schools report ranking Full-Time MBA programs based on return-on-investment. The 2017 report placed UCI’s Paul Merage School of Business Full-Time MBA program at 41st in the nation, up one place since the last Forbes report in 2015, and up 20 places since the report was published in 2013. The Merage School ranked 19th this year among public schools.

“Our standing is a reflection of the success our graduates achieve and the quality of the students we recruit, combined with the expertise and professionalism of our faculty and staff. And we don’t rest on our laurels; our new curricula focus on the strategies for leadership in a digitally driven world should provide even more value in the future,” said Eric Spangenberg, dean of the Merage School.

“Our Full-Time MBA program prepares business leaders for successful careers managing the disruption of today’s digitally driven world. By leveraging everything they learn at the Merage School, they are realizing a high return on their investment, not only in terms of salary, but also management responsibilities and opportunity,” said Jon Kaplan, assistant dean and director of the Full-Time MBA program at the Merage School.

“The goal of our Career Center is to help our graduates successfully launch, grow and manage their careers,” added Tom Kozicki, executive director of the Career Center at the Merage School. “This latest ranking reflects both the value companies find in the contributions of Merage School MBAs and the ability of our alumni to effectively navigate their careers.”

Forbes surveyed full-time MBA classes of 2012 for this ranking, along with a school survey that provided enrollment, tuition, financial aid, pre-MBA salaries and employment data. The rankings are based solely on median returns on investment with the ranks determined by the school’s 5-year MBA gain for the class of 2012. Forbes compared the alumni earnings in their first five years out of business school to their opportunity cost (two years of forgone compensation, tuition and required fees). They measured total compensation, including salary, bonuses and exercised stock options. More information about the methodology and the full rankings report can be found at https://www.forbes.com/business-schools/.

