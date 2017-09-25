JointPoint, Inc. Signs Exclusive Agreement with DePuy Synthes to Co-Market JointPoint's Non-Invasive Computer Navigation System for Hip Replacement

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla., Sept. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- JointPoint, Inc., providers of non-invasive computer navigation, preoperative digital templating, case planning, and intra-operative feedback, is announcing that it has signed an exclusive agreement with DePuy Synthes to co-market its proprietary software platform. JointPoint™ integrates easily into the Direct Anterior Approach hip replacement technique.

"With over 1,000 cases completed over the last several months, surgeons are enjoying the benefits of JointPoint's non-invasive hip navigation," said Noah Wollowick, President and Co-Founder of JointPoint. "We are excited to solidify this co-marketing agreement with DePuy Synthes, a worldwide leader in orthopaedics, to gain better access to surgeons across the country that want to use our innovative technology."

JointPoint's intraoperative software streamlines fluoroscopic use while providing the surgeon significant data on cup position, leg length and offset. Additionally, JointPoint's OneTrial™ technology incorporates implant specific data that has the potential to reduce trialing during surgery.

"I used to rely on multiple fluoroscopic images and trials to confirm a patient's leg length and offset," said Dr. Charles Decook, MD. "With the OneTrial™ technique from JointPoint, I am able to trial and shoot one fluoroscopic image, that is it. It tells me my offset and leg length and I am able to clearly pick the neck and head that works best for that patient. It has not only made me more efficient but also more accurate. I wouldn't even think of interpreting a fluoroscopic image now without JointPoint."

Adding the JointPoint software to a surgeon's protocol may help reduce leg length discrepancy and complications related to inaccurate cup placement and final implant selection – two of the most important considerations in hip replacement surgery – by providing pre-surgical digital templating and real-time, data-driven surgical decision making in the operating room.

JointPoint's navigation system minimizes adoption challenges of the anterior approach surgical method for hip replacement by providing cup position, leg length and offset data for a surgeon using as few as 3 radiographic images.

"One of the major benefits of anterior approach hip replacement is the power of intraoperative fluoroscopy and its ability to improve implant positioning, something all surgeons strive for consistently," said Andrew J. Cooper, M.D., JointPoint's Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder. "JointPoint harnesses the potential of fluoroscopy and allows surgeon to meet this goal efficiently with minimal images."

