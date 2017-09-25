Water Is Essential for Life - in Both the Hurricane-Damaged U.S. and Around the World

Chamberlain's dissertation research explored the life cycle environmental and economic impacts of a bioenergy crop, switchgrass, in the Southeastern U.S. His current research interests are the incorporation of socioeconomic impacts into a comprehensive life cycle assessment (LCA) of water system options in emerging economies. He has designed a Field Methods course (taught for the first time in May 2012) that is a hands-on practicum covering skills necessary for construction and implementation of water and sanitation projects. Emphasis is on appropriate and sustainable technologies using methods and materials appropriate to emerging regions. Chamberlain has been traveling for the past six years to El Salvador with Engineers Without Borders, helping in water system design and expansion to rural communities in the Bajo Lempa coastal region of the country. He is a Paul Harris Fellow recipient from Rotary International, a licensed Professional Engineer, and a Board Certified Environmental Engineer in Environmental Sustainability. He also has an interest in environmental justice and real-world applications of Catholic social teaching.