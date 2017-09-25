Cornell’s Emr to Deliver Porter Lecture at 2017 ASCB|EMBO Meeting

Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to announce that Scott D. Emr will present the 2017 Keith Porter Lecture at the 2017 ASCB|EMBO Meeting this December in Philadelphia. Emr is the Frank H.T. Rhodes Class of 1956 Professor of Molecular Biology and Genetics and the first director of the Weill Institute for Cell and Molecular Biology at Cornell University.

The prestigious Porter Lecture is named for Keith Porter, a pioneer in the use of electron microscopy in biology and a founder of ASCB. The eminent cell biologist selected to present the Porter Lecture is chosen by the Porter Endowment each year upon the recommendations of the ASCB Program Committee and ASCB President.

Emr’s research centers on the complex mechanisms that move cargo into and out of eukaryotic cells. The highly regulated and specific ways in which cells accomplish the “shipping and receiving” of proteins and lipids, as well as some of the genetic and biochemical tools used to study these processes, have held Emr’s interest since graduate school. His work has also focused on uncovering the molecular mechanisms responsible for the biogenesis of specialized compartments (i.e., organelles), which are present inside all cells. These organelles perform key biochemical functions that keep cells alive.

Emr earned his PhD in molecular genetics from Harvard Medical School in 1981 in the laboratories of Thomas Silhavy and Jonathan Beckwith. He then secured a postdoctoral position with Randy Schekman at the University of California, Berkeley. Emr landed a faculty position at the California Institute of Technology, where he advanced from assistant to associate professor from 1983 to 1991. George Palade recruited Emr away from Caltech in 1991 to the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine. He was appointed Distinguished Professor of Cellular & Molecular Medicine and HHMI investigator until he departed in 2007 to assume his position as director of the newly created Weill Institute for Cell and Molecular Biology at Cornell.

