Creighton Communication Studies Researcher Available to Comment on Kaepernick, NFL #Takeaknee

George F. "Guy" McHendry, PhD studies rhetoric and cultural studies within the discipline of communication. His research currently focuses on public performances of security in airports and the relationship between the public and the Transportation Security Administration. McHendry is especially interested in how security and resistance is performed in airports and how those performances can dominate our ways of experiencing airports.

He has written, with Steve Martin, PhD, chair of the Department of Communication at Ripon College, an essay about Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest:

http://creigh.to/v1Ec30fpMoQ