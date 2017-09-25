CU Boulder Researcher Available to Discuss Intersection of Politics and Football, New Analysis of Declining High School Participation

Roger Pielke Jr., director of the Sports Governance Center at the University of Colorado Boulder, is available to discuss the historical relationship between sports and politics and the potential impacts of intertwining the two. In an analysis published Monday he concluded that high school participation in football has "peaked" and is on the decline. He says this weekend's events, involving Donald Trump and the National Football League, could further exacerbate that decline. "It just adds to what is already a swirling set of issues around football,” he says.

Contact: rpiellejr@gmail.com