Expert Available to Testify on North Korea and U.S. Policy in East Asia

Newswise — As tensions between North Korea and the U.S. continue to escalate, international relations scholar and Taiwan expert Vincent Wei-Cheng Wang is available to comment on the situation, especially its implications for U.S. policy towards East Asia and for U.S.-China relations.

Wang is a Taiwan-born political scientist, currently serving as Dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences at Ithaca (NY) College. A former president of the American Association for Chinese Studies, he is the author of numerous articles on Taiwanese and Chinese foreign policy and domestic politics, security and international relations.

Wang holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Chicago, an M.A. in International Relations and Asian Studies from the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University, and a B.A. in political science from National Taiwan University.

Wang is available for interviews and can be reached by contacting Dan Verderosa in the Ithaca College Office of College Relations and Communications at dverderosa@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.

More information on Wang can be found on his Ithaca College webpage.