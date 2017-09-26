Bienen School of Music seeks nominations for $100,000 Nemmers prize

Newswise — EVANSTON – The Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University invites nominations for the 2018 Michael Ludwig Nemmers Prize in Music Composition. The biennial prize will be awarded in spring 2018.

The award honors contemporary composers of outstanding achievement who have significantly influenced the field of composition. Nominees must show a unique creative voice as well as highest-level achievement in a substantial and continuing body of work.

The prize includes a $100,000 award and a performance by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Recipients are expected to complete two to three nonconsecutive weeks of residency interacting with students and faculty at the Bienen School of Music.

The Nemmers Prize is awarded without regard to citizenship or institutional affiliation; however, former or present members of the Northwestern University faculty or employees of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra are not eligible. Self-nominations will not be accepted.

Letters of nomination describing the nominee’s professional accomplishments will be accepted until Feb. 1, 2018. Letters should be no more than two pages in length. Please send nominations by email to nemmersmusic@northwestern.edu or mail to:

Secretary to the Selection Committee

Michael Ludwig Nemmers Prize in Music Composition

Office of the Dean, Bienen School of Music

Northwestern University

Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Center for the Musical Arts

70 Arts Circle Drive

Evanston, IL 60208-2405 USA

Previous winners of the Michael Ludwig Nemmers Prize in Music Composition include John Adams (2004), Oliver Knussen (2006), Kaija Saariaho (2008), John Luther Adams (2010), Aaron Jay Kernis (2012), Esa-Pekka Salonen (2014) and Steve Reich (2016).

The Nemmers Prize in Music Composition is made possible by a generous gift of the late Erwin Plein Nemmers and Frederic Esser Nemmers. Northwestern University administers four other Nemmers prizes: the Erwin Plein Nemmers Prize in Mathematics, the Frederic E. Nemmers Prize in Economics, the Mechthild Esser Nemmers Prize in Medical Science and the Nemmers Prize in Earth Sciences.

For more information, visit music.northwestern.edu/nemmers.