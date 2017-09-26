American Psychological Association Welcomes Withdrawal of Cassidy-Graham

WASHINGTON -- Following is the statement of APA President Antonio E. Puente, PhD, on behalf of the American Psychological Association and its affiliated APA Practice Organization, in response to the withdrawal of Cassidy-Graham, the Senate bill aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act:

“We are grateful to Senators John McCain, Susan Collins and the others who opposed the Cassidy-Graham health care legislation because of its projected harmful effects on insurance coverage, Medicaid and access to mental health and substance use services. We now ask Congress to take the constructive steps needed to strengthen the health insurance exchanges and increase coverage options.

“Medicaid is more cost-effective than private-sector coverage and is a lifeline for millions of Americans with mental health and substance use disorders and other chronic health conditions. In addition to slashing federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next 10 years, passage of the Graham-Cassidy bill would have defunded the Prevention and Public Health Fund, curtailed access to reproductive health services, and dealt a major blow to our nation’s ability to bring an end to the opioid epidemic.

“APA will continue to work with those who are committed to provide basic health insurance protections for consumers and reinforce our social safety net.”

