***Media Advisory***

Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center’s Culinary Team to Participate in 29th Annual Chowderfest

Southern Ocean Medical Center is the only hospital to compete in 2017 Chowder Cook-off Classic

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center’s culinary team will participate in the Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce’s 29th Annual Chowderfest in Beach Haven on Sunday, October 1. Southern Ocean Medical Center is the only hospital to compete in the 2017 Chowder Cook-off Classic, which is expected to draw approximately 13,000 to 15,000 visitors.

“Southern Ocean Medical Center’s Beach Plum Café provides healthy, high-quality, locally-sourced meals to the patients, families and communities we serve,” said Robert H. Adams, Jr., FACHE, president of Southern Ocean Medical Center. “Not many people think of hospital food as their top meal choice, but Southern Ocean Medical Center believes that the outstanding food we serve is a critical part of promoting health and wellness. We are looking forward to competing in the 2017 Chowderfest and bringing our tasty ‘ManhackensackMeridian’ chowder to the community.”

Southern Ocean Medical Center President Bob Adams, along with culinary team members from Southern Ocean Medical Center’s Beach Plum Café, will be handing out “ManhackensackMeridian” chowder to Chowderfest visitors. Created by Chef Robert LaBoy, the red chowder was selected after a taste testing competition among fellow team members for its interesting flavors and fresh ingredients.

The Beach Plum Café provides healthy, seasonal, and locally produced meal options to patients, family members, team members and community members year-round. The café’s chef was trained at the Academy of the Culinary Arts in Mays Landing.

WHEN: Sunday, October 1

11:00am – 4:00pm

WHAT: 2017 Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce’s Chowderfest

Chowder Cook-off Classic

WHERE: Booth #2

Taylor Avenue Ball Field

Taylor Avenue & Long Beach Blvd.

Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, NJ 08008

Members of the media interested in interviewing Southern Ocean Medical Center President Robert H. Adams, Jr., attending or covering this event are asked to contact Anne Green of the Southern Ocean Medical Center Communications and Public Relations Department, at 609-978-3017 (office), 570-690-1941 (cell) or Anne.Green@HackensackMeridian.org