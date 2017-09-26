Austin Entrepreneurs Named McCombs School’s Newest Entrepreneurs-in-Residence

Newswise — AUSTIN, Texas — The McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin has named Robert Franklin (Frank) Muller, Jr. and Matthew Thomas as entrepreneurs-in-residence (EIR) at the Herb Kelleher Center for Entrepreneurship, Growth, and Renewal (HKC) for the 2017-2018 academic year.

As entrepreneurs-in-residence, Muller and Thomas volunteer their time and expertise to help students and faculty develop ideas and navigate the many challenges of starting a business. They will also help promote collaboration, research, and communication in the areas of entrepreneurship, growth, and renewal.

Mueller, BBA '89, chief executive officer of Provasi Capital Partners, and Thomas, MBA '05, founder and chief product officer of Academic Works, are both McCombs alumni. Muller graduated with an undergraduate degree in accounting and Thomas earned a master’s in business administration.

“There’s a distinct entrepreneurial spirit on the UT Austin campus that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Thomas. “I’m looking forward to being a resource and cheerleader for those considering entrepreneurship. That may not mean that someone starts a company today but that we start building the foundation and setting the vision for tomorrow’s entrepreneurial leaders.”

Thomas is the founder and chief product officer of AcademicWorks, a scholarship management platform for students. He is also an active member of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global business network of more than 12,000 leading entrepreneurs in 167 chapters across 52 countries.

Muller has more than 30 years’ experience with entrepreneurial investment companies and has been a featured contributor in industry publications such as Bloomberg and Kiplinger’s. He previously served on the board of trustees of the Investment Program Association and on the board of directors of Hines Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

“Entrepreneurism is not merely a business model but also a way to reframe our thinking in the areas of enterprise innovation, productivity and growth, and professional development,” said Muller. “I’m proud to partner with the Herb Kelleher Center.”

About the Herb Kelleher Center

Since 2001, the Herb Kelleher Center for Entrepreneurship, Growth, and Renewal has been dedicated to promoting research and innovation at The University of Texas at Austin. By encouraging collaboration among researchers, developers, and investors, we play an important role in maintaining central Texas’ reputation as one of the nation’s most influential business communities. Great ideas are worth exploring, and the Kelleher Center strives to be a place where those ideas — and the people who conceive them — can flourish. Visit: https://www.mccombs.utexas.edu/Centers/Kelleher-Center/

The opinions referenced are those of Frank Muller and are subject to change at any time. Frank Muller is a registered representative of Provasi Capital Partners LP, member FINRA/SIPC.