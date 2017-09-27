Sexually Transmitted Infectious Disease Expert Available to Comment on CDC Report

Dr. Harold Wiesenfeld, M.D., director of gynecologic specialties and reproductive infectious disease at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, is available today to discuss the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report" finding that sexually transmitted diseases are at a record high in the U.S.

Dr. Wiesenfeld feels that the rise in STDs represent an ongoing, and perhaps an increasing, threat to public health. Worrisome is that syphilis continues to rise. While it disproportionately affects men who have sex with men, we are now seeing a nationwide increase in syphilis in women, and as a result an increase in congenital syphilis. Congenital syphilis carries devastating consequences, yet is nearly completely preventable.”

