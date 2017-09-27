Wounded Warrior Project Partners with Cohen Veterans Bioscience to Treat PTSD

Newswise — WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI) are considered the signature wounds of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. It is estimated that 500,000 veterans live with the symptoms of PTSD; around 320,000 have a TBI.

These trauma-related issues can contribute significantly to suicidal thoughts or tendencies. It is estimated more than 20 veterans take their life each day. There are few proven methods to accurately diagnose and treat PTSD and TBI.

Today, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) announced a shared initiative to better diagnose and treat PTSD and TBI. The collaboration, known as Research Alliance for PTSD/TBI Innovation and Discovery Diagnostics (RAPID-Dx), is a public-private partnership led by CVB with WWP supporting biomarker research.

Biomarkers help doctors measure the effectiveness of treatment better than what a patient reports on his or her own health. RAPID-Dx helps discover, replicate, and qualify biomarkers for PTSD and TBI care.

"Identifying biomarkers is an important step in care for PTSD and TBI," said Mike Richardson, WWP vice president of mental health and independence services. "We can better target treatment to individual patients and see improved results."

The partnership between RAPID-Dx and Warrior Care Network® will help expand this important research. Warrior Care Network is an innovative partnership between WWP, four top academic medical centers, and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Warrior Care Network treats the invisible wounds of war through intensive outpatient programs.

"RAPID-Dx will provide vital information for the precision treatment of patients with PTSD and TBI," said Dr. Magali Haas, CEO of Cohen Veterans Bioscience. "This partnership represents a best-in-class approach to helping the thousands of veterans in need, as well as others affected by these debilitating injuries."

