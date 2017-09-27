Wichita State University Professors Contribute to New Book 'Communication Disorders in Aging'

Newswise — Four professors in the College of Health Professions (CHP) at Wichita State have contributed to a new book, "Communication Disorders in Aging." The book provides an in-depth look at communication disorders affecting older adults and their daily lives.

Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) Professor Ray Hull was the editor and wrote six chapters of the book. Several leading experts from across the U.S., including three CHP professors, contributed chapters:

Julie Scherz, CSD chair and associate professor – "Aphasia and Related Disorders in Older Adulthood"

LaDonna Hale, physician assistant professor – "Effects of Medications on Communication in Older Adulthood"

Tony DiLollo, CSD professor – "Counseling With Communicatively Impaired Older Adults and Their Families"

Hull says to-date this is the only published book that covers the important topic of older adult communication disorders. It also focuses on aspects of aging that have an impact on caring services and strategies.

"It can be used as a student textbook or as an informational source for a broad range of health services professionals who serve older adults," says Hull. "It is also a wonderful resource for family members and significant others who, in one way or another, serve older adults who possess disorders of communication."

"Communication Disorders in Aging" was released in June and is available through Plural Publishing and Amazon.

A photograph is available at http://www.wichita.edu/thisis/wsunews/newsrelease/highres/?pid=8207

Contact: Ray Hull, professor, Communication Sciences and Disorders, 316-978-3271 or ray.hull@wichita.edu.