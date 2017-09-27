 
Nationally Recognized Expert on Military Suicide Testifies Before Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

    • Newswise — Craig J. Bryan, executive director of the National Center for Veterans Studies at the University of Utah, testified today before the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs on what more can be done to prevent veteran suicide. Bryan, who also is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology, is a nationally recognized expert on military suicide and serves as a consultant to the Department of Defense for psychological health promotion initiatives and suicide prevention. He has conducted numerous studies about suicide risk and suicide prevention strategies.

    Craig J. Bryan | executive director, National Center for Veterans Studies, University of Utah | craig.bryan@utah.edu


