Announcing the TCT 2017 Press Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, NY – September 27, 2017 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) has announced the press conference schedule for late-breaking trials and first report investigations that will be presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2017 scientific symposium. TCT, the world's premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, will take place October 29 – November 2 in Denver, Colorado.

Late-breaking clinical trials and first report investigations will be presented in the Main Arena and highlighted during press conferences scheduled for Monday, October 30; Tuesday, October 31; Wednesday, November 1; and Thursday, November 2.

The complete agenda for TCT 2017 is also available online.

Media are invited to attend TCT. If you are unable to attend in person, you may still cover it remotely via Virtual TCT. Registering as media ensures that you have access to all the press conferences, trial data, abstracts, and press releases. More information on press credentials and guidelines can be found at http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-credentials-and-guidelines. To apply for press credentials, visit: http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-registration-form.

Monday, October 30, 2017

7:30 AM - 9:15 AM

Moderator: Roxana Mehran, MD

Discussants: David J. Cohen, MD; Cindy L. Grines, MD; Jonathan M. Hill, MD; Leif Thuesen, MD

7:30 AM

CULPRIT-SHOCK: A Randomized Trial of Multivessel PCI in Cardiogenic Shock

Holger Thiele, MD

7:45 AM

EXCEL QOL: Quality of Life After PCI vs CABG in Left Main Coronary Artery Disease

Suzanne J. Baron, MD

8:00 AM

DKCRUSH-V: A Randomized Trial of Double Kissing Crush vs Provisional Stenting for Treatment of Distal Left Main Bifurcation Lesions

Shao-Liang Chen, MD, PhD

8:15 AM

HREVS: A Randomized Trial of PCI vs CABG vs Hybrid Revascularization in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Vladimir Ganyukov, MD, PhD

8:30 AM

HARMONEE: A Randomized Trial of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based DES With a Luminal CD34+ Antibody Coating vs a Durable Polymer-Based DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Mitchell W. Krucoff, MD

8:45 AM

DARE: A Randomized Trial of a Drug-Eluting Balloon vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery In-Stent Restenosis

Jose P.S. Henriques, MD

9:00 AM

VAMPIRE 3: A Randomized Trial of Distal Filter Protection During PCI of High-Risk Plaque

Kiyoshi Hibi, MD

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

7:30 AM - 9:15 AM

Moderator: Ori Ben-Yehuda, MD

Discussants: Wayne B. Batchelor, MD, MHS; George D. Dangas, MD, PhD; Allen Jeremias, MD, MSc; Duane S. Pinto, MD, MPH

7:30 AM

ABSORB III: 3-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Stephen G. Ellis, MD

7:45 AM

ABSORB II: 4-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Bernard R. Chevalier, MD

8:00 AM

PARTNER 2A and SAPIEN 3 Cost-effectiveness: Cost-effectiveness of TAVR vs SAVR in Intermediate-Risk Patients With Aortic Stenosis

David J. Cohen, MD, MSc

8:15 AM

ABSORB IV: 30-Day Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Gregg W. Stone, MD

8:30 AM

CrossBoss First: A Randomized Trial of Antegrade Dissection and Re-entry vs Standard Wire Escalation for Crossing Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusions

Emmanouil S. Brilakis, MD

8:45 AM

REVASC: A Randomized Trial to Assess Recovery of Left Ventricular Function After PCI of Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusions

Kambis Mashayekhi, MD

9:00 AM

FAVOR II China: Diagnostic Accuracy of the Angiographic Quantitative Flow Ratio in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Xu Bo, MBBS

9:15 AM

FAVOR II Europe Japan: Diagnostic Accuracy of the Angiographic Quantitative Flow Ratio in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Jelmer Westra, MS

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

7:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Moderator: Gary S. Mintz, MD

Discussants: Gorav Ailawadi, MD; Jeffrey S. Borer, MD; Dean J. Kereiakes, MD; Anna Sonia Petronio, MD

7:30 AM

SENIOR: A Randomized Trial of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based Metallic DES vs a BMS With Short DAPT in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease Older Than 75 Years

Olivier Varenne, MD, PhD

7:45 AM

DAPT STEMI: A Randomized Trial of 6-Month vs 12-Month DAPT After DES Implantation in STEMI

Elvin Kedhi, MD, PhD

8:00 AM

REDUCE: A Randomized Trial of 3-Month vs 12-Month DAPT After Implantation of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based Metallic DES With a Luminal CD34+ Antibody Coating in Patients With ACS

Harry Suryapranata, MD, PhD

8:15 AM

MITRAL: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Valve Disease Secondary to Mitral Annular Calcification or Failed Annuloplasty Rings

Mayra Guerrero, MD

8:30 AM

INTREPID: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Regurgitation

Paul Sorajja, MD

8:45 AM

TENDYNE: 1-Year Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Regurgitation

David W.M. Muller, MBBS, MD

9:00 AM

TRACER: 6-Month Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Neochordal Repair in Patients With Severe Primary Mitral Regurgitation

James S. Gammie, MD

9:15 AM

MAVERIC: 6-Month Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Mitral Regurgitation

Stephen G. Worthley, MBBS, PhD

Thursday, November 2, 2017

7:30 AM - 8:45 AM

Moderator: Ajay J. Kirtane, MD, SM

Discussants: C. Michael Gibson, MS, MD; Jonathan M. Hill, MD; Jacqueline Saw, MD; Molly Szerlip, MD; Robert W. Yeh, MD

7:30 AM

PREVAIL: 5-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of Left Atrial Appendage Closure vs Medical Therapy in Patients With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation

Vivek Y. Reddy, MD

7:45 AM

ORBITA: A Randomized, Sham-Controlled Trial of PCI in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Rasha Al-Lamee, MD

8:00 AM

FAME 2: 3-Year Clinical and Cost-Effectiveness Outcomes of FFR-Guided PCI in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

William F. Fearon, MD

8:15 AM

TRI-REPAIR: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter TV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Tricuspid Regurgitation

Georg Nickenig, MD

8:30 AM

FORMA: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter TV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Tricuspid Regurgitation

Susheel K. Kodali, MD

