Northwestern Author Shares Stories of Syria with Chicago-Area Audiences

Newswise — EVANSTON - Wendy Pearlman was so moved by the courage and humanity in the stories ordinary Syrians told of their protest against a brutal regime, she interviewed more than 300 displaced Syrians across the Middle East and Europe in order to share their accounts.

In her book published in June, “We Crossed a Bridge and It Trembled: Voices from Syria,” (HarperCollins, 2017) Pearlman, associate professor of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern University, offers intimate stories and poetic fragments from a cross-section of Syrians whose lives have been transformed by revolution, war and flight. The book chronicles the Syrian conflict exclusively through the first-hand testimonials of Syrians.

Pearlman has launched a book tour with more than 35 events in cities across the United States and Europe. She will make author appearances in the Chicago area on the following dates:

Oct. 1: Chicago Book Expo, Columbia College, Chicago

Oct. 2: Northwestern University, Evanston

Oct. 2: Evanston Public Library, Evanston

Oct. 3: WTTW “Chicago Tonight”

Oct. 5: Western Illinois University, Macomb

Oct. 15: Loyola University, Chicago

Nov. 7: American Islamic College, Chicago

“We Crossed a Bridge and It Trembled” has earned critical acclaim locally and nationally. The Chicago Review of Books called it “A powerful must read book for anyone wanting to understand what’s happening in Syria and why it matters.” The New York Times Review of Books selected it as one of its “Editor’s Choice Recommended New Books,” calling it “an essential addition to the emerging body of literary reportage from Syria in English.”

Read an interview with the author about her book on the Weinberg website. Northwestern magazine asked Pearlman to answer “Five Questions.” Read her answers in the Summer 2017 issue.