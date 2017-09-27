 
Protecting Concussed Students in the Classroom, Expert Available to Discuss What We Know and What Systems of Care Should Be Doing

Released: 27-Sep-2017 2:30 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

    • Youth who have sustained one or more concussions may experience challenges when they return to the classroom and integrate back into active learning. Investigators at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Children’s of Alabama have reviewed literature and studies focused on returning to academics postconcussion to identify a full range of themes and gaps in research that need to be addressed.

    Laura Dreer, Ph.D., director of the UAB Psychological and Neuropsychological Clinical Research Services, is availble to discuss findings of a recent literature review on the gaps and trends in concussion research and concussed students returning to learn.

    The literature review Dreer and her colleagues conducted found five key themes within current research, including academic outcomes, physician recommendations, length of time to complete return-to-learn, concussion-related symptom difficulties, and academic accommodations or guidelines.   

    Dreer is available to discuss over phone or in the UAB News Studio via the LTN Global Networks or ISDN line. 

