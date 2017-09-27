Gay Rights, Religious Liberty, Gerrymandering and More: Experts on SCOTUS Cases

CHICAGO --- The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to take up a number of major cases this term, which begins Oct. 2. The following law professors are available for comment on a range of cases from gay rights and religious liberty to partisan gerrymandering.

Andrew Koppelman is the John Paul Stevens Professor of Law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and professor of political science and a constitutional law scholar. He is the author of “The Tough Luck Constitution and the Assault on Health Care Reform” (Oxford University Press, 2013).

He can be reached at akoppelman@law.northwestern.edu or 312-503-8431 (office).

Professor Koppelman on Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Civil Rights Commission

“This is an attempt to shoehorn a religious liberty problem into a free speech framework, where it doesn’t really fit,” Koppelman said. “The question of gay rights and religious liberty is a tough one, but any solution should come from legislatures, not from the courts.”

Eugene Kontorovich is a professor of law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. He specializes in constitutional law, federal courts and public international law. He can be reached at e-kontorovich@law.northwestern.edu or 323-443-8591 (mobile).

Professor Kontorovich on Jesner v. Arab Bank

“This case will consider an issue the Supreme Court has backed off from deciding before -- whether an ancient statute can be used to sue corporations in U.S. Courts for violating international law abroad,” Kontorovich said. “An affirmative answer would make the U.S. an outlier, as no other countries permit such actions, and would thus attract plaintiffs from around the world to federal courts.”

Ronald Allen, the John Henry Wigmore Professor of Law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and constitutional law expert, may be reached at rjallen@law.northwestern.edu or 312-503-8372.

Steven Calabresi is the Clayton J. and Henry R. Barber Professor of Law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. A former Supreme Court clerk, Calabresi has taught constitutional law, comparative constitutional law, federal jurisdiction, administrative law, state constitutional law and the separation of powers. He can be reached at s-calabresi@law.northwestern.edu or 312-503-7012.