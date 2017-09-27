APS Establishes Hurricane Relief Fund to Support Researchers Following Devastating Hurricane Season

Newswise — Bethesda, Md. (September 27, 2017)—The American Physiological Society (APS) has allocated $100,000 for a Hurricane Relief Fund to assist young APS member-researchers in their rebuilding efforts following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Applications are now being accepted for grants of up to $2,000 which are intended to help graduate students and postdoctoral fellows impacted by the storms to replace belongings, pay for relocation costs and get back on their feet. Funds do not have to be used toward research-related expenses.

“The 2017 hurricane season has been destructive to many communities in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, and there is no doubt that APS members are among the individuals left to pick up the pieces,” said APS Executive Director Martin Frank, PhD. More than 830 APS members work in the affected regions. “Immediately following Hurricane Harvey, our leadership came together to figure out how we could support our members in need. These grants were one of the ways we felt we could help respond.”

In addition to approving funds for the grants, APS has established two communities within the members-only APSConnect platform—one for Hurricane Harvey and a second for Hurricanes Maria and Irma—where members in affected states can contact one another. Concerned APS members who would like to donate and support their colleagues can also donate via the APS Hurricane Relief Fund webpage.

Efforts to offer rebuilding grants mirror successful programs launched in 2005 and 2008 after Hurricanes Katrina and Ike, respectively. APS issued grants totaling $88,000 to researchers after Katrina and $43,500 after Ike.

“Our members are our foundation,” Dr. Frank said. “We look forward to helping them rebound after these recent natural disasters so they can get back to normal and continue their important work in the physiological sciences.”

