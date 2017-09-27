Answer Three Questions and Save Half the World's Biodiversity

Newswise — A growing international movement called “Half Earth” calls for preserving 50 percent of the world’s biodiversity. In today’s Nature News and Views, conservationists James Watson of WCS and the University of Queensland and Oscar Venter of the University of Northern British Columbia pose three questions that need to be answered to make this bold vision a reality. The authors say the answers should provide an effec­tive framework for reaching Half-Earth by 2050.

WCS's goal is to conserve the world's largest wild places in 16 priority regions, home to more than 50 percent of the world's biodiversity.

As the authors write: “…This goal is possible in many places, and has helped to embolden this call for action. Half-Earth is about think­ing big, and we urge conservation scientists to play their part in this process.”

###

WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society)

MISSION: WCS saves wildlife and wild places worldwide through science, conservation action, education, and inspiring people to value nature. To achieve our mission, WCS, based at the Bronx Zoo, harnesses the power of its Global Conservation Program in nearly 60 nations and in all the world’s oceans and its five wildlife parks in New York City, visited by 4 million people annually. WCS combines its expertise in the field, zoos, and aquarium to achieve its conservation mission. Visit: newsroom.wcs.org Follow: @WCSNewsroom. For more information: 347-840-1242.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY