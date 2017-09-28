Mercy’s Dr. Kevin Audlin First Physician in Mid-Atlantic Region to Use New Low-Impact Laparoscopic Surgery to Treat GYN Conditions

Newswise — Kevin M. Audlin, M.D., FACOG, Co-Director of The Endometriosis Center in the Institute for Gynecologic Care at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, is the first physician in the mid-Atlantic region to use the new groundbreaking low impact laparoscopic surgery to treat GYN conditions.

This state-of-the-art minimally invasive technique utilizes micro surgical tools and 3 mm incisions, resulting in 40% or greater decrease in incision size than typical laparoscopic surgery.

“Low Impact Laparoscopy is a surgical approach designed to reduce postoperative pain and recovery time by enabling surgery to be performed under gentle, low pressure through ultra-small openings. Incisions are about the length of a sesame seed. The low impact approach can lessen the effects of surgery since it requires less inflation of the abdomen and uses micro-fine tools,” Dr. Audlin said.

Performed with the use of 3D imagery and Narrow Band Imaging (NBI) technology (optical imaging that enhances the visibility of vessels and other tissue), Low Impact Laparoscopic surgery offers superior cosmetic options as well as cutting edge management of a variety of gynecologic problems, including endometriosis, myomectomy, ovarian cysts, oophorectomy (removal of one or both ovaries) and hysterectomy.

Two separate analyses of clinical studies found patients:

Reported lower pain scores after surgery

Reduced the incidence of shoulder pain (common post-op pain from gas used to inflate the abdomen, resulting from pressure on the diaphragm)

Reduced incisional pain

“As a result, there’s less need for analgesic drugs like narcotics to manage post-surgical pain, your hospital stay will likely be much shorter, and there’s less scarring,” Dr. Audlin said.

Board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Audlin has in-depth training and experience in treating the many levels of gynecologic care – from routine annual exams to pelvic reconstruction using the da Vinci Robot.

Mercy Medical Center is a 143-year-old, university-affiliated medical facility with a national reputation for women's health. For more information, visit Mercy at www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, or call 1-800-M.D.-MERCY.