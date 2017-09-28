 
Expert Available to Discuss Proposed Trump Tax Plan

Economics, Government/Law, Wall Street, U.S. Politics, Local - Maryland
    • Dr. Brian Hill, chair of Salisbury University’s Economics and Finance Department, is available to provide analysis and insight into the potential benefits and disadvantages of President Trump’s proposed tax plan.

    In the past decade, Hill has published a number of articles on finance and tax policy, covering areas including foster care and the earned income tax credit, retirement, education and arts spending, and state tax interdependencies. His current research fields include earned income tax credits and infant health, and state tax policy’s effect on small businesses.

    To request an interview with Hill, call the SU Public Relations Office at 410-543-6030 or email Jason Rhodes, assistant public relations director, at jfrhodes@salisbury.edu.

