Expert Available to Discuss Proposed Trump Tax Plan

Dr. Brian Hill, chair of Salisbury University’s Economics and Finance Department, is available to provide analysis and insight into the potential benefits and disadvantages of President Trump’s proposed tax plan.



In the past decade, Hill has published a number of articles on finance and tax policy, covering areas including foster care and the earned income tax credit, retirement, education and arts spending, and state tax interdependencies. His current research fields include earned income tax credits and infant health, and state tax policy’s effect on small businesses.



