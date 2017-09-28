NYU ITP Launches Adjacent, an Online Journal Of Emerging Media

Newswise — New York University’s Interactive Telecommunications Program (ITP) at NYU Tisch School of the Arts today announced the launch of an online journal dedicated to showcasing, announcing, and enhancing the understanding of emerging media. The journal, Adjacent, is funded by a Tisch Faculty Grant, and seeks to provide a publishing outlet for researchers, artists, and creators in the new media space. The journal’s mission is to share research, reflection, observations, and opinions from and for the diverse creators who are exploring the possibilities and directions at the frontiers of media, technology and art.

“Change is the air we breathe in emerging media, but it is sufficiently emerged that it’s time for a forum to reflect the trends, values, and research. A place to catch up and catch our breath. With Adjacent, we’re hoping to create a community where innovators in emerging media will showcase and discuss their work and research with a larger audience” said Nancy Hechinger, Editor-in-Chief of Adjacent and the recipient of the Tisch Faculty Grant. “We’re tremendously proud of the content and scope in this first issue, written and illustrated predominantly by ITP students and alumni. We hope in future issues to also include voices from the wider emerging media community.”

Adjacent Issue 1 contains a broad range of topics – from politics to baby instincts, virtual reality, coding as a new literary form, superfans and old- and new fashioned “humbug.” Authors include: Surya Mattu (his team was a Pulitzer Prize finalist this year) who explores the explicit bias in the hidden algorithms of Facebook ads, and Alex Kauffmann, a leader of the team that invented Google Cardboard, and a surprising skeptic when it comes to the world of VR.To view the inaugural issue of Adjacent, visit itp.nyu.edu/adjacent..

Adjacent will be published twice a year. We are now accepting submissions for its Spring 2018 issue. Essays, proposals or abstracts may be submitted here by October 31, 2017.

About ITP ITP is a two-year graduate program in the Tisch School of the Arts whose mission is to explore the imaginative use of communications technologies — how they might augment, improve, and bring delight and art into people's lives. ITP suggests that the best way to describe the program is as a “Center for the Recently Possible” To find out more about ITP and its new affiliated undergraduate BFA program in Interactive Media Arts (IMA), launching in Fall 2018, go to itp.nyu.edu.

About Adjacent Adjacent is The ITP Online Journal of Emerging Media.

Nancy Hechinger, Editor-in-Chief; David Lockard, Managing Editor. Editors: Laura Weinman Kerry, Stephanie Koltun, Justin Peake, Lindsey Piscitell. Designers: Ziyu He, Sejo Vega-Cebrián. Cover Illustration: Alejandro Matamala itp.nyu.edu/adjacent/