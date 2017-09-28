Newswise — Oct. 2, 2017 – Basement walls crack for a variety of reasons. The Soil Science Society of America (SSSA) October 1 Soils Matter blog post explains how they form—and which ones to be wary of.

“Most basement wall cracks can change seasonally, depending on where you live,” says Christina Hebb, a soil scientist with Duraroot. “Water is the threat to the foundation.”

Whether you’re building a new home or if you’re a long time homeowner, there are several questions you may need to ask yourself about your basement foundation:

How do I know if I need a foundation repair?

Can I prevent a water issue?

Do I live in an area where expanding soils occur?

Does the climate vary significantly from season to season?

Should I install drain tiles to help deal with excess water around my basement?

What is the capacity of my sump pump?

What type of crack am I dealing with?

To read the entire blog post, visit https://soilsmatter.wordpress.com/2017/10/01/why-is-my-basement-wall-cracked/

Follow SSSA on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SSSA.soils, Twitter at SSSA_Soils. SSSA has soils information on www.soils.org/discover-soils, for teachers at www.soils4teachers.org, and for students through 12th grade, www.soils4kids.org.

The Soil Science Society of America (SSSA) is a progressive international scientific society that fosters the transfer of knowledge and practices to sustain global soils. Based in Madison, WI, and founded in 1936, SSSA is the professional home for 6,000+ members and 1,000+ certified professionals dedicated to advancing the field of soil science. The Society provides information about soils in relation to crop production, environmental quality, ecosystem sustainability, bioremediation, waste management, recycling, and wise land use.