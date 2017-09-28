Mayo Clinic Responds to Puerto Rico, Mexico City in Wake of Disasters

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. – In response to the devastation in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria and the damage to Mexico City from the recent earthquake, Mayo Clinic has extended its support through a $250,000 donation to Americares.

Americares is an international disaster relief and global health organization that responds to emergency medical needs throughout the world. The recent donations by Mayo Clinic to the American Red Cross for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma created reserves that can be used for Puerto Rico, Mexico City and other locations affected by disaster.

In Puerto Rico, Mayo Clinic has sustained collaboration with the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine. In Mexico City, Medica Sur, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, is facing the devastation of the earthquake.

“Our thoughts are with our colleagues who have personal and professional connections in areas hit by these profound natural disasters,” says John Noseworthy, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “Mayo Clinic has a long history of responding to humanitarian needs in times of tragedy – it’s an important part of our values. I am continually impressed and humbled by the outpouring of support offered by so many of our staff.”

Mayo Clinic is joined by other organizations offering support to those in need following the recent string of disasters affecting multiple parts of North America. As damage is assessed and further needs are identified, Mayo Clinic encourages all to give assistance to victims of these disasters in whatever way they can.

