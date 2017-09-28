Garry Brydges Voted President-Elect of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Newswise — PARK RIDGE, Ill. – Garry Brydges, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) and resident of Pearland, Texas., was voted the 2017-18 president-elect of the more than 50,000-member American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) headquartered in Park Ridge, Ill. Brydges will serve a one-year term.

“CRNAs are well positioned to meet today’s healthcare challenges of delivering safe, quality anesthesia care to patients everywhere,” said Brydges, DNP, MBA, ACNP-BC, CRNA. “I got into this profession to make a difference, I look forward to assisting the AANA President in representing the more than 50,000 nurse anesthetists nationwide.”

Brydges is currently the Chief Nurse Anesthetist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Brydges has previously held the position of the AANA Region 7 director, and as a member of the AANA Finance Committee. Brydges has also served as chair of the AANA Continuing Education Committee and a member of the AANA Foundation, Resolutions, Practice, and Government Relations Committees.

A CRNA for more than 15 years, Brydges received his doctorate in nursing practice from Texas Christian University in Forth Worth, Texas, and is completing his doctorate of philosophy in nursing and executive masters of business administration from Texas Woman’s University in Houston. In addition, he earned his master’s in nurse anesthesia and master’s in acute care nurse practitioner from the University of Texas at Houston Health Science Center, School of Nursing in Houston. Brydges completed his bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Alberta, Edmonton in Alberta, Canada.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals. For more information, visit www.aana.com and www.future-of-anesthesia-care-today.com.