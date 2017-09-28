Bob Gauvin Voted Treasurer of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Newswise — PARK RIDGE, Ill. – Bob Gauvin, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) and resident of Mattapoisett, Mass. was voted the 2017-18 treasurer of the more than 50,000-member American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) headquartered in Park Ridge, Ill. Gauvin will serve a one-year term.

“I have long been active in the AANA, but being elected national treasurer allows me to advance my profession on an even larger scale,” said Gauvin, MS, CRNA. “Fiscal stability is an integral part of any organization, and I look forward to managing the finances diligently in order to advance the profession of nurse anesthesia and increase access to quality anesthesia care for patients.”

Gauvin is the president and owner of Anesthesia PROfessionals in Dartmouth, Mass.

Gauvin served as AANA Region 1 director for the past two years, and serves on the AANA Payment and Policy Coordinating Panel, the AANA Finance committee, the State Organizational Development committee, the CEO Compensation committee, the AANA Association Management Services Board of Directors and several other committees on the state and national levels. Gauvin was also the 2009-2010 President of the Massachusetts Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

A CRNA for more than 27 years, Gauvin earned his certificate in nurse anesthesia from Memorial Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and a master’s in health care services from Lesley College School of Management in Cambridge, Mass. In addition, he received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southeastern Massachusetts University in Darmouth and is currently enrolled at Northeastern University pursuing his DNP.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals. For more information, visit www.aana.com and www.future-of-anesthesia-care-today.com.