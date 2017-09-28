Cindy Stewart, PhD, CFS Named 78th President of the Institute of Food Technologists

Newswise — CHICAGO — On September 1, 2017 Cindy Stewart, PhD, CFS became the 78th president of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific institute committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system. Dr. Stewart succeeded John Coupland, PhD, CFS IFT’s 2016-2017 President.

“I have been an active member of IFT since I was an undergraduate student over 25 years ago – with my training in Food Science. My active involvement with IFT has been a constant throughout my career. I have benefited in so many ways from my membership in IFT – through networking, volunteer opportunities, leadership skill development, and from the many resources and services IFT offers. It is truly an honor and pleasure to serve as IFT’s President and be able to give back to the science of food community in an impactful way. I look forward to working with IFT’s many volunteers, members and staff in helping to realize IFT’s important mission and vision,” Dr. Stewart said.

In her position as president, Dr. Stewart will work with food scientists, technologists and professionals from related disciplines in academia, industry, and government to support IFT's strategic priorities, which include advancing and promoting careers in the science of food; establishing productive and interactive global networks; promoting science, technology and their application; and advocacy efforts contributing to evidence-based science to the public dialogue on food issues. During her term as president, Dr. Stewart will also be focusing on championing and advancing the understanding of inclusivity across the spectrum of IFT’s science of food community.

“IFT is an important and inclusive global institution whose mission and vision are increasingly vital to the sustainability of our global food supply. Because of this, it is imperative that our members continue to embrace inclusivity, directly reflecting IFT’s core values of community, integrity, passion, progress, and respect. In so doing, our members are better equipped to transform collective knowledge into innovative solutions to benefit all people around the world,” Dr. Stewart said.

Dr. Stewart is the Global Cultures and Food Protection Technology & Innovation Leader for DuPont Nutrition and Health. She strategically leads and manages a global team of research scientists in the discovery, identification, research and development of novel starter cultures and food protection ingredients to enhance food and beverage fermentation processes, improve product quality, food safety, food preservation and food sustainability.

Dr. Stewart has published and presented over 125 papers and book chapters primarily on novel processing technologies, predictive microbiological modeling, and microbial risk management.



About IFT

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of 17,000 individual members from more than 100 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world’s greatest food challenges. Our organization works to ensure that our members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. We believe that science is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org.