 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Cybersecurity Expert Available to Talk Equifax, Sonic & Whole Foods Breaches

Article ID: 682009

Released: 29-Sep-2017 10:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Stony Brook University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: Stony Brook University

    Radu Sion

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Technology, Cybersecurity, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro, Business Ethics
KEYWORDS
  • Equifax, Whole Foods, Cybersecurity, breach, cyber breaches,
  • Sonic
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Given the latest data breaches -- Equifax, Sonic and now Whole Foods --- the following cybersecurity expert is available for commentary and to provide further insight. 

    Radu Sion, Stony Brook University Computer Science Professor and director of the University's National Security Institute,

    Radu Sion's research focuses on cybersecurity, in large-scale and cloud computing, and green computing. Examples of some of his project areas include secure storage and data management, cellular and wireless security, data privacy mechanisms, digital rights management, identity management and applied cryptography.

    ​If needed, the University has access to a ReadyCam television studio system that provides remote access to television networks. ​

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!