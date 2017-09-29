Cybersecurity Expert Available to Talk Equifax, Sonic & Whole Foods Breaches

Newswise — Given the latest data breaches -- Equifax, Sonic and now Whole Foods --- the following cybersecurity expert is available for commentary and to provide further insight.

Radu Sion, Stony Brook University Computer Science Professor and director of the University's National Security Institute,

Radu Sion's research focuses on cybersecurity, in large-scale and cloud computing, and green computing. Examples of some of his project areas include secure storage and data management, cellular and wireless security, data privacy mechanisms, digital rights management, identity management and applied cryptography.

