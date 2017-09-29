Researchers Available to Discuss Cancer Vaccine Potential, Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine and More During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Newswise — October 1 marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Arizona State University researchers are available to discuss cancer broadly as well as their specific research projects throughout the month.

Josh LaBaer, executive director, ASU Biodesign Institute

LaBaer is one of the nation’s foremost investigators in the rapidly expanding field of personalized diagnostics. His efforts focus on the discovery and validation of biomarkers – unique molecular footprints of disease – which can provide early warning for those at risk of major illnesses, including cancer and diabetes. LaBaer’s group invented a novel protein microarray technology, Nucleic Acid Programmable Protein Array, which has been used widely for biomedical research, including the recent discovery of 28 autoantibody biomarkers that may aid the early diagnosis of breast cancer.

Interviews can be coordinated by contacting Lori Huffman at Lori.Huffman@asu.edu.

Full bio: https://biodesign.asu.edu/joshua-labaer

Karen Anderson, associate professor, ASU Biodesign Institute

Anderson is focused on understanding how immune response can be used to detect and alter cancer development. To create an effective cancer immunotherapy, Anderson’s team identifies target antigens and pushes scientific understanding of the mechanisms of immune regulation that limit effective immunotherapy.

She can be reached at Karen.Anderson.1@asu.edu

Full bio: https://biodesign.asu.edu/karen-anderson

Stephen Johnston, professor, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Life Sciences; director, ASU Biodesign Institute Center for Innovations in Medicine

Johnston’s current work focuses on innovative solutions to fundamental problems in biomedicine, including cancer eradication through the development of a universal cancer vaccine, and developing a diagnostic system allowing for continuous monitoring of the health status of healthy people to revolutionize pre-symptomatic medicine.

He can be reached at Stephen.Johnston@asu.edu or 480-205-6436

Full bio: https://biodesign.asu.edu/stephen-johnston