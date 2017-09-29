Researchers available to discuss user privacy, diversity, the dark web, data breaches, hacking, robocalls and more during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Newswise — Several Arizona State University researchers are available for interviews throughout October and Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Nadya Bliss, director, ASU Global Security Initiative; professor of practice, Fulton Schools of Engineering

Bliss leads ASU’s Global Security Initiative, a university-wide hub focusing on addressing emerging global challenges. Bliss is available to discuss the complexity of global security challenges, diversity in cybersecurity (including diversity of thought and expertise), app user privacy issues, security issues related to climate change, and the importance of keeping girls interested in STEM fields, and the need for stronger collaborations between technical and non-technical communities.

She can be reached at Nadya.Bliss@asu.edu

Full bio: https://isearch.asu.edu/profile/2071635

Jamie Winterton, director of strategy, ASU Global Security Initiative

Winterton creates novel solutions for multifaceted and disparate problem spaces. She coordinates and participates in defense and security research. She is available to discuss consumer data breaches, data privacy, cybersecurity broadly, defense, and more.

She can be reached at Jamie.Winterton@asu.edu

Full bio: https://isearch.asu.edu/profile/72212

Adam Doupé, assistant professor, Fulton Schools of Engineering; associate director, Center for Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics

Doupé’s research focuses on automated vulnerability analysis, web security, mobile security, network security and hacking competitions. He available to discuss cybersecurity broadly, hacking from a hacker’s perspective, robocalls, and more.

He can be reached at Doupe@asu.edu

Full bio: https://adamdoupe.com/

Paulo Shakarian, Fulton Entrepreneurial Professor

Shakarian directs ASU’s Cyber-Socio Intelligent Systems Laboratory, which specializes in cybersecurity, social network analysis, and artificial intelligence. He is available to discuss cybersecurity broadly, social network security, and the dark web.

He can be reached at Shak@asu.edu

Full bio: https://cidse.engineering.asu.edu/directory/shakarian-paulo/

Kim Jones, director, Cybersecurity Education Consortium; professor of practice, School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences

Jones has 30 years of intelligence, security and risk management experience in all facets of information security, including strategy, governance and compliance, executive leadership, physical security, risk mitigation and business continuity planning. He is available to discuss cybersecurity, information security and behavioral issues related to information security.

He can be reached at KimJones.CISM@asu.edu or 602-543-6038

Full bio: https://isearch.asu.edu/profile/2205700

Heather Ross, clinical assistant professor, College of Nursing and Health Innovation and School for the Future of Innovation in Society

Ross’s main areas of research include biomedical technology innovation, implanted and wearable medical devices, and cardiac electrophysiology. She is available to discuss cybersecurity issues in healthcare and health technologies.

She can be reached at 480-993-6081 or HMRoss1@asu.edu.

Full bio: https://isearch.asu.edu/profile/1299644

Yan Shoshitaishvili, assistant professor, Fulton Schools of Engineering

Shoshitaishvili’s research mainly focuses on cyber autonomy, including program and binary analysis, vulnerability detection, automatic exploitation, and automatic program defense.

He can be reached at yans@asu.edu.

Full bio: http://www.yancomm.net/