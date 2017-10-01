Shlomo Melmed, MB, ChB, Dean of Cedars-Sinai Medical Faculty, Honored by Endocrine Society

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 2, 2017) ─ Shlomo Melmed, MB, ChB, executive vice president, Academic Affairs, and dean of the medical faculty at Cedars-Sinai, has won the 2018 Outstanding Scholarly Physician Award from the Endocrine Society, the largest global membership organization representing professionals in endocrinology. The annual award recognizes outstanding contributions to the practice of clinical endocrinology in academic settings.

In announcing the honor, the Endocrine Society praised Melmed for "integrating clinical practice with cutting-edge pituitary discovery." An internationally recognized authority on pituitary medicine, Melmed is professor of Medicine and the Helene A. and Philip E. Hixon Distinguished Chair in Investigative Medicine at Cedars-Sinai. His research focuses on the pituitary gland, which plays a major role in regulating the body's hormonal system and controlling growth and metabolism.

In landmark studies, Melmed, who co-directs the Cedars-Sinai Pituitary Center, has uncovered mechanisms of pituitary tumor development. He has identified novel molecules as targets for developing therapies for these tumors. As a physician, he specializes in pituitary tumors and disorders, including acromegaly, a chronic disease caused by excessive secretion of growth hormone.

Throughout his career, Melmed has trained more than 70 physicians, scientists and graduate students who now occupy leading positions in academic endocrinology worldwide. He is editor-in-chief of The Pituitary, a comprehensive textbook devoted to the pathogenesis, diagnosis and treatment of pituitary disorders, and co-editor of the Williams Textbook of Endocrinology, the standard global endocrine text.

Melmed has co-authored three pituitary Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guidelines and served on the organization’s council. In 2004, he won the society’s Clinical Investigator Award, and in 2010 he won both the Fondation IPSEN Endocrine Regulation Prize and the Transatlantic Medal of the Society for Endocrinology.

The 2018 Outstanding Scholarly Physician Award will be presented at ENDO 2018, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, March 17-20, 2018, in Chicago. The society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students, in 122 countries.

