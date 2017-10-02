Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Faculty to Become American Academy of Nursing Fellows

Newswise — Five faculty from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) will be inducted as fellows in the American Academy of Nursing this October. The honorees will join the 2017 class for their significant contributions to nursing, health care, and policy.

“These faculty are aspiring leaders whose contributions to education, palliative care, mental health, acute care, and community health are evident across disciplines and among patient outcomes,” commented Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN, dean of JHSON. “They well represent the innovation and excellence of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, and we are proud of their accomplishments.”

Teresa Brockie, PhD, RN, a member of the White Clay (A'aninin) Nation from Fort Belknap, Montana, focuses on achieving health equity through community-based prevention and intervention of suicide, trauma, and adverse childhood experiences among vulnerable populations. She has led an all Native American team in researching suicidal behavior among reservation-based Native American youth.

Valerie Cotter, DrNP, AGPCNP-BC, FAANP, is an expert in dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and aging. She was recently named a Sojourns Scholar by the Cambia Health Foundation and will receive funding to develop an advance care planning education program for primary care providers. In 2005, she worked with the Alzheimer’s Association of the Delaware Valley to start the first specialized support group for people with early-stage dementia.

As associate dean of teaching and learning, Rita D’Aoust, PhD, ANP-BC, CNE, FAANP, FNAP leads the development and implementation of innovative teaching and learning strategies for JHSON. She is an expert in interprofessional education, military and veteran health care and education, the creation of innovative academic-service partnerships for the health of older adults, and providing access to care for vulnerable populations. She also studies geriatrics, aging, and stress among military members and veterans.

Vinciya Pandian, PhD, MSN, RN, ACNP-BC, is internationally known for her work in tracheostomy and quality of life in mechanically ventilated patients. She has served as a director of practice, education, and research for the Johns Hopkins Airway Program, including the Tracheostomy and the Difficult Airway Response programs. She is also president of the MD/DC Chapter of the Society of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Society and president-elect of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nu Beta Chapter.

With more than 35 years of nursing experience, Susan Renda, DNP, ANP-BC, CDE, FNAP, is a certified diabetes educator and an assistant professor at the school. She leads initiatives to improve access to diabetes care and delivering culturally competent patient care. Locally, Renda serves as an American Diabetes Association education program coordinator for the Johns Hopkins Diabetes Center and, globally, she has worked with diabetes nurses in Kuwait through Johns Hopkins International.

Across the nation and globe, there are more than 2,500 fellows in the American Academy of Nursing representing the areas of education, management, practice, policy, and research. Fellows include hospital and government administrators, college deans, and researchers. The 2017 class will be inducted during the organization’s annual policy conference in DC, October 5-7.

