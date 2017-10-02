University of North Florida Recognized as National Diversity Champion

Newswise — The University of North Florida has been recognized among a select group of colleges and universities across the country as a Diversity Champion by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. Diversity Champions exemplify an unyielding commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout their campus communities, across academic programs and at the highest administrative levels.

“The position of UNF as a regional and now national stakeholder for diversity and inclusion speaks volumes regarding leadership attributes that made this possible at all levels of the university,” said Cheryl Gonzalez, chief diversity officer at UNF.

Fifteen colleges and universities nationwide have received the Diversity Champion designation this year. Selected institutions ranked in the top tier of the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award recipients. The HEED Award, which UNF received earlier this month and two other times previously, is presented annually by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine to recognize colleges and universities that are dedicated to creating a diverse and inclusive campus environment.

“The University of North Florida is a visionary leader among campus communities striving for diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity. “As a Diversity Champion school, UNF exceeds everyday expectations, often eclipsing even its own goals, and develops successful strategies that serve as models of excellence for other higher education institutions.”

UNF continues to make great strides to foster its commitment to diversity and inclusion in employment, education and business in a variety of ways. For example, the Commission on Diversity and Inclusion at UNF started a Courageous Conversations speaker series that is free to students, faculty, staff and the community, covering a variety of topics such as racism, relationship violence and intersectionality.

The University also joined the Collaborative to Advance Equity Through Research, a national coalition of institutions committed to supporting/advancing research addressing the lives of women and girls of color.

Additionally, the UNF Division of Student Affairs also established the Department of Diversity Initiatives (DDI) to promote diversity and inclusion on campus. DDI includes the realignment of the Women’s Center, the Intercultural Center for Peace, the Interfaith Center and the Victim Advocacy Program as well as the newly established Student Alliance for Inclusion and Diversity.

INSIGHT Into Diversity is known for its annual Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award, which is the only award recognizing colleges and universities for outstanding diversity and inclusion efforts across campuses. In addition to its online job board, INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine presents timely, thought-provoking news and feature stories on matters of diversity and inclusion across higher education and beyond.

