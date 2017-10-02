Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center Welcomes Roman Tuma, M.D., CPE, FACP as Vice President of Medical Affairs and Clinical Effectiveness

Newswise — Holmdel, N.J. – October 2, 2017 – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, N.J. is pleased to welcome Roman Tuma, M.D., CPE, FACP to the position of vice president of medical affairs and clinical effectiveness. Dr. Tuma joined the team at Bayshore Medical Center on October 1 and will be assisting the medical team, hospital administration and network management in their mission to provide the highest quality care to all patients.

“Dr. Tuma will be an excellent addition to Bayshore,” says Timothy Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center. “He brings with him a wealth of experience that will greatly benefit the medical team and our patients and I am confident that he will serve as a strong and friendly advocate for the medical center.”

Most recently, Dr. Tuma held a number of leadership and committee positions including chief medical officer at Easton Hospital, a member of Community Healthy System (CHS). He earned his doctor of medicine degree from Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms University in Bonn, Germany and subsequently completed internal medicine residencies at Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms University/St. Nikolaus Stiftshospital and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y. Following the completion of his fellowships in infectious disease at Yale University and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Tuma advanced his professional career as a faculty member at MSKCC and Weil Cornell Medical College and medical administrator at St. Luke’s Hospital & Health Network and Warren Hospital.

“Bayshore is an excellent hospital and I am excited to join,” says Dr. Tuma. “This is a thrilling time to be in medicine, with advancements being made every day. I know that Bayshore is forward-thinking and eager to provide the best possible patient experience and I look forward to working with the medical staff and administration to continue to build on the medical center’s success.”

Dr. Tuma will work closely with the medical leadership team at Bayshore Medical Center, which consists of President Bonnie Robinson-Gallaro, M.D., Vice President Vasantha Perkari, M.D., Secretary Said Samra, M.D., Co-Treasurer Georgios Giannakopoulos, M.D., and co-treasurer Niranjan Shah, M.D.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Bayshore Medical Center is a 211-bed not-for-profit community hospital located in Holmdel, New Jersey, providing health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines, including: emergency medicine, cardiac catheterization, surgical services, wound care, sleep services, diagnostic imaging, women's services with digital mammography, as well as a designated primary stroke center. Its’ Center for Bariatrics is one of the most comprehensive in the region offering free informational sessions, pre-surgical education and evaluation, personal guidance through the surgical process, nutritional support, exercise components and support groups. For more information, visit www.bayshorehospital.org.

