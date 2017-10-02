 
Psychologists Available to Talk About Las Vegas Concert Shooting

Experts can offer insight into gun violence, dealing with grief and trauma

2-Oct-2017

MEDIA CONTACT

Behavioral Science, Crime and Forensic Science, Guns and Violence, Terrorism, Psychology and Psychiatry, Trauma, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
    • WHAT:

    Newswise — As you are reporting on various aspects of the Las Vegas shootings, psychologists are available to discuss gun violence and how to help children and adults deal with trauma and grief.

    The American Psychological Association also has useful resources available on its website, including:

    •    Managing your distress in the aftermath of a shooting

    WHO:

    Joel Dvoskin, PhD  Tucson, Arizona  Cell: (520) 906-0366  Email: JoelDvoskin@gmail.com  Website: www.joeldvoskin.com/

    Expertise: A clinical psychologist, Dvoskin can talk about how to recognize danger signs before shootings and how to talk to children about tragedy. He is author of numerous articles and chapters in professional journals and texts, including a number of articles that deal with treatment of people with serious mental illness and co-occurring substance use disorders.

    Frank Farley, PhD  Philadelphia  Work Phone: (215) 204-6024  Home Phone: (215) 668-7581  Email: frank.farley@comcast.net

    Expertise: Frank Farley is the Laura H. Carnell professor of educational psychology at Temple University. His research focuses on extreme behaviors, including risk-taking, violence and terror. He has spoken to media on the psychological motives behind the Boston Marathon bombing, including the radicalization of the bombers, the Paris attacks and more. He is past president of the Society for the Study of Peace, Conflict and Violence and is a former president of the APA.

    Erik Mankowski, PhD  Portland, Oregon 

    Work: (503) 725-3901  Email: mankowskie@pdx.edu

    Expertise: Professor, applied social and community psychology at Portland State University, Mankowski is a community and social psychologist, broadly interested in the relationship among individual, group and community functioning, especially in area of mental health. He focuses on understanding how masculinity is socially constructed and how it is connected to violence, substance abuse and other health and social problems.

    Daniel Webster, ScD, MPH  Baltimore Office:  (410) 955-0440  Email: dwebste2@jhu.edu

    Expertise: Webster is director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research and co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for the Prevention of Youth Violence. He is considered one of the nation’s leading experts on firearm policy and the prevention of gun violence. Webster co-edited the book Reducing Gun Violence in America: Informing Policy with Evidence and Analysis and has published numerous articles on youth gun acquisition, adolescent violence prevention, intimate partner violence and sensible firearm policy.

    Daniel J. Mosley, EdD, PC  Littleton, Colorado  Cell: 303-905-4575  E-mail: danjmosley@msn.com

    Expertise: Mosley is a licensed psychologist in Colorado. He has been a volunteer with the American Red Cross Disaster Mental Health services for more than 20 years. He has responded to numerous disasters including mass shootings (e.g., Columbine high school and Aurora movie theater), wildfires, floods and the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Red Cross frequently calls upon him to direct/manage the mental health response to these disasters.         

    Susan Silk, PhD  Southfield, Michigan  Work: (248) 350-9890  Cell: (248) 320-0608  Email:  susansilk@ameritech.net

    Expertise: Silk is a disaster mental health volunteer and trainer for the American Red Cross and has responded to hurricanes (Andrew, George, Katrina), flooding (Mississippi, Northern California), airplane accidents, (Detroit, Guam), earthquakes (Loma Prieta, Northridge, Seattle), terrorism (Oklahoma City, 9/11) and school shootings (Virginia Tech).

    Robin H. Gurwitch, PhD  Durham, North Carolina  Cell: (405) 659-9513 

    Email: Robin.Gurwitch@Duke.edu

    Expertise: Professor and clinical psychologist at Duke University Medical Center and the Center for Child and Family Health, Gurwitch has worked with numerous national organizations, including APA, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, and the American Red Cross, on information and materials for assist parents and other caregivers to help children deal with traumatic events.

    The American Psychological Association, in Washington, D.C., is the largest scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States. APA's membership includes nearly 115,700 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students. Through its divisions in 54 subfields of psychology and affiliations with 60 state, territorial and Canadian provincial associations, APA works to advance the creation, communication and application of psychological knowledge to benefit society and improve people's lives.

    www.apa.org

