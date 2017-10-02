Psychologists Available to Talk About Las Vegas Concert Shooting

WHAT:

Newswise — As you are reporting on various aspects of the Las Vegas shootings, psychologists are available to discuss gun violence and how to help children and adults deal with trauma and grief.

The American Psychological Association also has useful resources available on its website, including:

• Managing your distress in the aftermath of a shooting

Joel Dvoskin, PhD Tucson, Arizona Cell: (520) 906-0366 Email: JoelDvoskin@gmail.com Website: www.joeldvoskin.com/

Expertise: A clinical psychologist, Dvoskin can talk about how to recognize danger signs before shootings and how to talk to children about tragedy. He is author of numerous articles and chapters in professional journals and texts, including a number of articles that deal with treatment of people with serious mental illness and co-occurring substance use disorders.

Frank Farley, PhD Philadelphia Work Phone: (215) 204-6024 Home Phone: (215) 668-7581 Email: frank.farley@comcast.net

Expertise: Frank Farley is the Laura H. Carnell professor of educational psychology at Temple University. His research focuses on extreme behaviors, including risk-taking, violence and terror. He has spoken to media on the psychological motives behind the Boston Marathon bombing, including the radicalization of the bombers, the Paris attacks and more. He is past president of the Society for the Study of Peace, Conflict and Violence and is a former president of the APA.

Erik Mankowski, PhD Portland, Oregon

Work: (503) 725-3901 Email: mankowskie@pdx.edu

Expertise: Professor, applied social and community psychology at Portland State University, Mankowski is a community and social psychologist, broadly interested in the relationship among individual, group and community functioning, especially in area of mental health. He focuses on understanding how masculinity is socially constructed and how it is connected to violence, substance abuse and other health and social problems.

Daniel Webster, ScD, MPH Baltimore Office: (410) 955-0440 Email: dwebste2@jhu.edu

Expertise: Webster is director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research and co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for the Prevention of Youth Violence. He is considered one of the nation’s leading experts on firearm policy and the prevention of gun violence. Webster co-edited the book Reducing Gun Violence in America: Informing Policy with Evidence and Analysis and has published numerous articles on youth gun acquisition, adolescent violence prevention, intimate partner violence and sensible firearm policy.

Daniel J. Mosley, EdD, PC Littleton, Colorado Cell: 303-905-4575 E-mail: danjmosley@msn.com

Expertise: Mosley is a licensed psychologist in Colorado. He has been a volunteer with the American Red Cross Disaster Mental Health services for more than 20 years. He has responded to numerous disasters including mass shootings (e.g., Columbine high school and Aurora movie theater), wildfires, floods and the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Red Cross frequently calls upon him to direct/manage the mental health response to these disasters.

Susan Silk, PhD Southfield, Michigan Work: (248) 350-9890 Cell: (248) 320-0608 Email: susansilk@ameritech.net

Expertise: Silk is a disaster mental health volunteer and trainer for the American Red Cross and has responded to hurricanes (Andrew, George, Katrina), flooding (Mississippi, Northern California), airplane accidents, (Detroit, Guam), earthquakes (Loma Prieta, Northridge, Seattle), terrorism (Oklahoma City, 9/11) and school shootings (Virginia Tech).

Robin H. Gurwitch, PhD Durham, North Carolina Cell: (405) 659-9513

Email: Robin.Gurwitch@Duke.edu

Expertise: Professor and clinical psychologist at Duke University Medical Center and the Center for Child and Family Health, Gurwitch has worked with numerous national organizations, including APA, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, and the American Red Cross, on information and materials for assist parents and other caregivers to help children deal with traumatic events.

