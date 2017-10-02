SNEB Celebrates National Farm to School Month with Educational Webinar

Newswise — The Society of Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) is hosting “National Farm to School Month: Early Care Education Edition,” a live webinar on Tuesday, October 17 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. This webinar, sponsored by SNEB’s Nutrition Education for Children Division, celebrates October as National Farm to School Month, a time to recognize the connections happening all over the country between children and local food.

This webinar is a great opportunity to learn more about farm to early care and education (ECE), a suite of activities and strategies that entails three core elements, including the use of local foods in meals and snacks, gardening opportunities, and food-based learning activities implemented in the ECE setting. Join speakers from the National Farm to School Network (NFSN) and Arizona State University to learn about opportunities to celebrate National Farm to School Month and the vast array of benefits of farm to ECE for children, families and communities.

Webinar speakers include:

Rebecca E. Lee is a seasoned community psychologist and a professor in the College of Nursing and Health Innovation at Arizona State University,

Anna Mullen, communication associate at the NFSN, has long held a passion for social justice and advocacy, with special interest in food access, community health and sustainability, and

Lacy Stephens, MS, RDN, is committed to supporting healthy kids, thriving communities, and sustainable food systems through her work as the Farm to Early Care and Education Associate with the NFSN.

SNEB Members attend webinars free as a benefit of membership but everyone is welcome to attend this special webinar as guests of SNEB. Attendees will earn 1 CPE from the Commission on Dietetic Registration. Register at https://www.sneb.org/events/upcoming-webinar/.