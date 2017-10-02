Mayo Clinic Monthly News Tips - September 2017 Headlines

Newswise — Mayo Clinic researchers review the clinical potential of senolytic drugs on aging Researchers are moving closer to realizing the clinical potential of drugs that have previously been shown to support healthy aging in animals. In a review article published online in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, Mayo Clinic aging experts say that, if proven to be effective and safe in humans, these drugs could be “transformative” by preventing or delaying chronic conditions as a group instead of one at a time.

Mayo Clinic has introduced a new skill for Amazon Alexa Mayo Clinic has introduced a new skill for Amazon Alexa, giving a hands-free way to access first-aid information. A skill is a new capability a person can add to their Amazon Alexa-enabled devices which creates a more personalized user experience. Once enabled by the user, the new Mayo Clinic First-Aid skill for Amazon Alexa can provide voice-driven, self-care instructions for dozens of everyday mishaps and other situations while it offers quick answers from the most trusted sources in health care. Simply saying, “Alexa, open Mayo First-Aid” will enable a user to access common topics related to first aid and have health guidance delivered through Alexa-enabled devices, such as Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap and more.



New spin on radiopharmaceuticals at Mayo Clinic in Arizona

This month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of a cyclotron facility on Mayo Clinic’s Phoenix campus, paving the way for a sophisticated imaging agent to detect medical conditions at early stages. The on-site availability of a cyclotron in Arizona now allows Mayo Clinic to offer patients access to short-lived radiopharmaceuticals that more efficiently target disease areas. One of the drugs is C-11 Choline which provides the earliest FDA-approved imaging detection of prostate cancer possible, is available in the United States at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and now available in Arizona and only at Mayo Clinic.

Doggone good sleep

The latest research study from the Mayo Clinic shows that people that allow their dogs to sleep in the same room, enjoy a better night’s sleep. However, the benefits end when the dog snuggles up in bed. The study was authored by Lois Krahn, M.D., a sleep medicine specialist at the Center for Sleep Medicine on Mayo Clinic’s Arizona campus.

Larger-dose opioid prescriptions not coming from emergency departments, study shows

Opioid prescriptions from the emergency department (ED) are written for a shorter duration and smaller dose than those written elsewhere, shows new research led by Mayo Clinic. The study, published today in the Annals of Emergency Medicine, also demonstrates that patients who receive an opioid prescription in the ED are less likely to progress to long-term use. This challenges common perceptions about the ED as the main source of opioid prescriptions, researchers say.

