 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Daylight Saving Time May Have Impact on Heart Attacks

Article ID: 682085

Released: 2-Oct-2017 10:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cardiovascular Health, Heart Disease
KEYWORDS
  • Daylight Saving Time, Daylight Savings Time, Heart Attack

    • Martin Young, Ph.D.
    Associate Professor, UAB Division of Cardiovascular Disease

    Newswise — “Moving the clocks ahead one hour in March is associated with a 10-24 percent increase in the risk of having a heart attack the following Monday and to some degree Tuesday. However, moving the clocks back one hour in the fall is associated with a decrease in the risk of having a heart attack.”

    "Every cell in the human body has an internal time mechanism, also known as a circadian clock, which is responsible for driving rhythms in biological processes. These rhythms follow a roughly 24-hour cycle, responding to changes in light and darkness in an organism’s environment. When these clocks are interrupted or experience a sudden change, there can be a number of different health effects."

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!