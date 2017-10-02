Daylight Saving Time May Have Impact on Heart Attacks

Martin Young, Ph.D.

Associate Professor, UAB Division of Cardiovascular Disease

Newswise — “Moving the clocks ahead one hour in March is associated with a 10-24 percent increase in the risk of having a heart attack the following Monday and to some degree Tuesday. However, moving the clocks back one hour in the fall is associated with a decrease in the risk of having a heart attack.”

"Every cell in the human body has an internal time mechanism, also known as a circadian clock, which is responsible for driving rhythms in biological processes. These rhythms follow a roughly 24-hour cycle, responding to changes in light and darkness in an organism’s environment. When these clocks are interrupted or experience a sudden change, there can be a number of different health effects."