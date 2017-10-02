NSU Home to Expert for Media Working Stories Related to Las Vegas Massacre

Newswise — Scott Poland, Ed.D., a professor at NSU's College of Psychology, is a nationally recognized expert on shootings, school crisis, youth violence, suicide intervention, self-injury, school safety, threat assessment, parenting and the delivery of psychological services in schools. He is a founding member of the National Emergency Assistance Team for the National Association of School Psychologists and serves as the Prevention Director for the American Association of Suicidology. He has led multiple national crisis teams following numerous school shootings and suicides and has assisted schools and communities after terrorism acts in New York, Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma. Poland served as the team leader of the crisis response team sent to Jefferson County Public Schools during the aftermath of the Columbine High School shootings.

Poland is a Past President of the National Association of School Psychologists and was the Director of Psychological Services (1982-2005) for a large Texas school district that received numerous state and national awards for its exemplary psychological services. He has received many individual honors including being named a finalist for the national school psychologist of the year, named the most outstanding school psychologist in Texas twice and named most outstanding psychologist in Texas. He also received the Houston Wage Peace Award.

Poland is well versed in working with media who are covering school/campus/other shooting situations – he is at ease with on camera, phone and in-person interviews. Media interested in interviewing Scott Poland, Ed.D. should contact NSU’s Public Relations and Marketing Office, Marla Oxenhandler (marla.oxenhandl@nova.edu) at 954-262-5315 or cell at 954-770-6204 or Julie Spechler (julies@nova.edu) at 954-262-5348 or cell at 954-591-3361.

