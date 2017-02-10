In a Sad Irony, UC Riverside Political Scientist Ben Newman Published a New Paper Today (10.2) on Mass Shootings and Public Support for Gun Control.
Newswise — Ben Newman (702) 241-6293, bnewman@ucr.edu is a UCR political scientist just published a paper on 10.2.17 on mass shootings and public support for gun control: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2900212.
He is from Las Vegas, and his family lives there. Ben's expertise is interpreting public opinion polls. Ben is available today (10.2) for calls and emails.
Among his findings: Even Republicans are in favor of gun control when it happens near their districts. And support is generally much stronger among the public in areas impacted.
His faculty profile: http://politicalscience.ucr.edu/people/faculty/newman/