Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center Receives Accreditation from the American College of Surgeons, National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – October 2, 2017 – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel has been granted a three-year, full accreditation designation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons. Accreditation by the NAPBC is only awarded to centers that provide the highest level of breast care and undergo a demanding performance review.

The NAPBC is comprised of organizations focused on improving quality care and outcomes for patients with diseases of the breast. Their mission is pursued through standard-setting, scientific validation, and patient and professional education. Its board membership includes professionals from 20 national organizations that reflect the full spectrum of breast care.

“The multidisciplinary breast team at Bayshore provides tremendous care to our patients,” says Denise Johnson Miller, M.D., FACS, director for breast surgery for Hackensack Meridian Health’s hospitals in Monmouth and Ocean counties. “Earning this designation validates that we provide the highest level of patient care and means that our community can feel confident in our services.”

A multidisciplinary team approach to care brings all of the specialists treating a patient together to make treatment as convenient as possible The teams include medical and radiation oncologists, breast surgeons, nurse navigators, research nurses, social workers, palliative care and other related specialists.

“Our centers continually strive to enhance the care we provide to patients,” says Catherine Campo, D.O., FACOS, a breast surgeon with Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center. “NAPBC accreditation means that we will continually push ourselves to provide the best patient-centered care that will be measured against national standards.”

During the survey process, the team must demonstrate compliance with standards established by the NAPBC for treating women who are diagnosed with the full spectrum of breast disease. The standards include proficiency in the areas of: center leadership, clinical management, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement. A breast center that achieves NAPBC accreditation has demonstrated a firm commitment to offer its patients every significant advantage in their battle against breast disease.

“While great strides are being made in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, it continues to be the number one cancer diagnosis for women,” says Denis D’Angelo, M.D., a fellowship-trained breast imager at the Women’s Center at Bayshore Medical Center. “It’s extremely important that women continue to secure annual mammography screening so that it can be caught early, when the most treatment options are available.”

The American Cancer Society estimated that there would be 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women in the U.S., as well as 63,410 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of women diagnosed with benign breast disease this year will require medical evaluation for treatment options.

Bayshore Medical Center joins several other Hackensack Meridian Health facilities that have NAPBC accreditation, including Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Mountainside Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, Ocean Medical Center, Palisades Medical Center, and Pascack Valley Medical Center. Receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center ensures that a patient will have access to:

Comprehensive care, including a full-range of state-of-the-art services

A multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options

Information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options

And, most importantly, quality breast care close to home.

