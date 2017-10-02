Four Daily Steps Can Improve Overall Health

Newswise — CHICAGO, October 2, 2017 - Did you know that four simple steps, performed daily, can lead to better overall health? The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA), in partnership with the Wrigley Oral Healthcare Program (WOHP), has kicked off National Dental Hygiene Month (NDHM) with a simple message for all families: “Brush, Floss, Rinse and Chew” every day can make a difference not only to oral health but overall health.

Known as the “Daily 4,” this campaign arms dental hygienists with conversation starters and educational materials that encourage patients to brush teeth twice daily, floss daily, rinse with an antimicrobial mouthwash daily and chew sugarfree gum for 20 minutes after meals. Daily 4 resources for professionals can be downloaded at https://Adha.org/Daily4.

“Oral health is directly linked to overall health,” ADHA President Tammy Filipiak, RDH, MS, said. “By encouraging dental hygienists across the U.S. to have conversations with their patients about the ‘Daily 4,’ we are helping patients understand that doing these four simple steps every day has a direct and positive impact on their total health! ADHA thanks the Wrigley Oral Healthcare Program for their long-standing partnership and for helping us celebrate the hard work that dental hygienists do to give America its brightest smiles!”

As part of NDHM 2017, the ADHA Institute for Oral Health (IOH) is proud to partner with the Wrigley Company Foundation to offer community service grants of $2,500 or $5,000 to dental hygienists who pursue projects intended to improve their community’s oral health and provide oral health education. More than 90,000 people have received oral care through this ongoing partnership, allowing expanded access to oral care for many underserved populations, including pediatric hospitals, senior living centers and public schools serving low-income communities.

For more information on the “Daily 4,” visit Adha.org/Daily 4 and follow @ADHA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #NDHM2017.

###

About the American Dental Hygienists’ Association

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is the largest national organization representing the professional interests of more than 185,000 dental hygienists across the country. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic servicesthat support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. For more information about the ADHA, dental hygiene or the link between oral health and general health, visit the ADHA at www.adha.org.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world’s best-loved brands: M&M’s®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN’S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 85,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.For more information about Mars, please visit http://www.mars.com/. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About the ADHA’s Institute for Oral Health

Founded in 1957, the ADHA Institute for Oral Health is the philanthropic foundation to advance professional excellence in dental hygiene education and research. Working for the dental hygiene community, the ADHA Institute for Oral Health provides opportunities for academic achievement through Scholarships and Fellowships, resources to advance the professional field through Research Grants, and support for dental hygienists to improve the public’s health through Community Service Grants. For more information, visit www.adha.org/institute-for-oral-health.About the Wrigley Company FoundationThe Foundation’s mission is to improve the health of people and our planet through initiatives focused on oral health, environmental stewardship, and local needs. Since its founding in 1987, the Foundation has helped improve lives and communities around the world and has awarded more than $70 million USD to those initiatives.