Sociologists Available to Discuss Las Vegas Massacre

The American Sociological Association (ASA) has sociologists available to discuss the Las Vegas massacre from a variety of perspectives. Please contact the ASA Communications Department for other experts (202-247-9873 or pubinfo@asanet.org).

Jennifer Carlson is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of Arizona. Much of her research has focused on gun politics and gun culture the politics of race and gender, and violence. She authored the 2015 book, Citizen-Protectors: The Everyday Politics of Guns in an Age of Decline, which is the first book to provide an in-depth examination of gun carriers. er current project examines gun law enforcement in Arizona, California and Michigan through interviews with police chiefs and observation of gun licensing procedures.

Adam Lankford is an Associate Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama. His research interests include mass shootings, social deviance, criminology, and terrorism. Lankford’s published works include “A Comparative Analysis of Suicide Terrorists and Rampage, Workplace, and School Shooters in the United States from 1990-2010” in Homicide Studies and “Mass Shooters in the USA, 1966–2010: Differences Between Attackers Who Live and Die” in Justice Quarterly. He also authored the paper, “Mass Shooters, Firearms, and Social Strains: A Global Analysis of an Exceptionally American Problem,” which he presented at the 2015 ASA Annual Meeting.

Katherine S. Newman is a sociologist and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Office of the President, at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. In 2004, she co-authored the book, Rampage: The Social Roots of School Shootings.

