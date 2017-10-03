Endocrine Society Announces Early Investigators Award Winners

Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society has selected 22 new recipients for its Early Investigators Awards.

The Early Investigators Awards were established to recognize the achievements of early career investigators in endocrine research.

The following individuals won the award from Amgen, Inc. for metabolic bone research:

Phillip Wong, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Hudson Institute of Medical Research, Victoria, Australia

Andrea Palermo, M.D., Ph.D., University Campus Bio-Medico, Rome, Italy

Kyoung Min Kim, M.D., Ph.D., Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Seongnam, South Korea

Konstantinos Toulis, M.D., M.Sc., Ph.D., AHEPA University Hospital, Thessaloniki, Greece

Marlene Chakhtoura, D., M.Sc., American University of Beirut, Lebanon

Marc Gregory Yu, M.D., Philippine General Hospital, Manila, Philippines

Vibha Singhal, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.

The following individuals won the award from Lilly USA, LLC, for diabetes research:

Anne Bantle, M.D., University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minn.

Bharath Mani, D.V.M., Ph.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

Teresa Mezza, M.D., Catholic University, Rome, Italy





Catholic University, Rome, Italy Petter Bjornstad, M.D., Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora, Colo.

Mauricio Dorfman, Ph.D., University of Washington, School of Medicine at South Lake Union, Seattle, Wash.

Emily K. Sims, M.D., Indiana University, Indianapolis, Ind.

Matthew Lynes, D., Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Mass.

Amin Ardestani, Ph.D., University of Bremen, Bremen, Germany

Kavaljit Chhabra, M.Pharm., Ph.D., University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ernesto Maddaloni, M.D., University Campus Bio-Medico, Rome, Italy

The following individuals won the award from the Endocrine Society for endocrine research:

Charu Baskaran, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.

Laura Dichtel, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.

Marco Medici, M.D., M.Sc., Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Maria Perez-Millan, Ph.D., The National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET), Buenos Aires, Argentina

Natalie Shaw, M.D., National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), Research Triangle Park, N.C.

Additional information on this award and the recipients is located on the Society’s website at http://www.endocrine.org/awards/student-and-early-career-awards/early-investigators-awards.

# # #

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.

The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.