Contact: Tony Pals, tpals@aera.net

(202) 238-3235, (202) 288-9333 (cell)

Jonathan Fera, jfera@aera.net

(202) 238-3233, (414) 610-5661 (cell)

AERA Statement on Mass Shooting in Las Vegas Executive Director Felice J. Levine Extends Condolences, Urges Lifting Restrictions on Gun Violence Research

October 2, 2017

Newswise — The massacre in Las Vegas last night, coming a week after the senseless shooting in a Tennessee church, is the latest national tragedy by gun violence. Each event is horrific beyond belief. We extend our condolences to the victims and their families and friends. In this period of human devastation and public pain, it is incumbent upon us to confront our collective responsibilities as researchers, educators, and policy makers to engage in a dialogue about the pervasive and lethal effects of guns in the hands of those seeking to render violence. We owe immediate action to those who have been harmed or have lost their lives and to those who care about them. We owe this also to persons throughout our nation who seek to pursue their lives freely and safely—in schools, on campuses, and in public spaces across our cities and communities. Once again, AERA calls on Congress to lift restrictions that prevent the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from conducting gun violence research. These restrictions obstruct the development and implementation of evidence-based policies and programs that foster gun safety. AERA also continues to urge the education research community to redouble its commitment to developing and promoting research-based programs and policies to reduce the risk of violence in public areas. AERA has been, and will continue to be, vocal on this issue, as in past statements on the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School; in Charleston, S.C.; at Umpqua Community College; and in Orlando. AERA stands with all affected by these tragic events. About AERA The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on Facebook and Twitter