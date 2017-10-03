https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-oxford-announce-transatlantic-partnership-for-medical-research-education-and-healthcare/

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. ─ Mayo Clinic, the University of Oxford, and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have signed an agreement to work together, driving advances in medical research and patient care. This agreement will underpin collaboration in all areas of innovation.

Mayo Clinic and Oxford will bring together their respective expertise to improve patient care, make scientific discoveries and educate the health care providers and researchers of the future.

“Mayo Clinic and Oxford University medicine are truly global brands in health care,” says Sir John Bell, GBE, Regius Professor of Medicine, University of Oxford. “This unique collaboration will allow these world-class institutions to work together in research, teaching and clinical care to make advances in medicine. It will also reinforce the role of the UK as a major health care centre. I very much look forward to working with our distinguished colleagues from the Mayo Clinic to deliver innovation to patients.”

“This transatlantic partnership will bring together leading researchers and clinicians from around the world,” says Bruno Holthof, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, Oxford University Hospitals. “Together we will be able to attract more talent and funding in order to create better health outcomes for our patients.”

“I am in no doubt that this high powered collaboration will bring very positive benefit to hard pressed NHS services in the medium and longer term,” says Dame Fiona Caldicott, chair of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

“This agreement represents a commitment to collaboration among recognized leaders in healthcare,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., vice president, Mayo Clinic. “As culturally aligned organizations, Oxford University, Oxford University Hospitals and Mayo Clinic will work together to drive advances for patients in all areas of medicine.”

Each organization brings a depth of expertise and achievement.

Mayo Clinic and Oxford will also share space in London, where an independent business subsidiary has been formed to operate a clinic opening early in 2019. The clinic will provide leading-edge screening and diagnostics outside the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS). Financial surpluses generated from these activities will be used to help advance clinical education and patient care, and to fund vital medical research.

The University of Oxford, which currently tops the overall Times Higher Education World University Rankings, has occupied first place internationally for medicine over six successive years. The University’s Medical Sciences Division comprises 5,500 academics, researchers, NHS physicians and administrative staff along with over 3,000 graduate and undergraduate students, who sustain an extensive and exemplary portfolio of research, teaching and clinical care.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is a leading academic medical centre and one of the largest teaching trusts in the United Kingdom. Its existing collaboration with the University of Oxford means that high quality care, provided to NHS patients, is underpinned by world-renowned research, translation of innovation from the laboratory bench to the bedside, and the delivery of outstanding education for doctors and other health care professionals.

As the pioneer of team-based, patient-centered care, each year Mayo Clinic serves more than 1.3 million patients worldwide, and invests more than $500 million in clinical research. A non-profit organization, established for over a century, Mayo Clinic has won recognition for high-quality health care more often than any other academic medical centre in the United States. U.S. News & World Report again this year ranked Mayo Clinic in Rochester the best hospital in the nation.

Potential areas for collaboration include research projects, educational interactions and endeavors, practice pilots to focus on leading improvements in quality, integration and outcomes delivered, and the exchange of resources to support research, practice and educational activities.

###



About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to medical research and education, and providing expert, comprehensive care to everyone who needs healing. For more information, visit mayoclinic.org/about-mayo-clinic or newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org.